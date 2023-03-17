Armed man shot, killed by Pinal County deputy in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving Pinal County Sheriff's deputies Thursday evening in Casa Grande.

PCSO says the incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Near Pinal Avenue and Val Vista Boulevard.

A deputy was reportedly talking with a man on a dirtbike, who then pulled out a gun. PCSO says a deputy fired his service weapon at the man, hitting him. Despite aid rendered at the scene, the man died from his injuries.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

PCSO identified the man as 36-year-old Micheal Obregon, who was found to have a valid felony warrant for a parole violation. The dirt bike was also stolen, officials say.