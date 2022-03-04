Angry Crab Shack comes to Casa Grande on March 10

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Arizona's newest Angry Crab Shack location is opening March 10 in Casa Grande.

"We are excited to start the new year by sharing our concept with the community of Casa Grande," said Ron Lou, the founder of Angry Crab Shack, in a press release. "This is the perfect location for our brand and dining experience, making the restaurant a niche spot in the community."

Casa Grande's mayor and Chamber of Commerce will participate in the location's ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

After the ceremony, Casa Grande fire and police departments will participate in a hot wing-eating contest. Angry Crab Shack will donate $1,000 to the winning department.

The new location is also hiring for all positions.