ADOT: Multi-vehicle crash closes parts of I-10 near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Portions of Interstate 10 north of Casa Grande, between Phoenix and Tucson, are currently closed after multiple semi-trucks and vehicles were apparently involved in a crash, spilling items and debris across the freeway, and causing a miles-long backup.

Westbound I-10 near milepost 188 is closed and one eastbound lane is closed, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: The left lane heading eastbound is now blocked. #aztraffic https://t.co/X6xSb3Dzt3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2021

Air15 video showed at least two overturned semi-trucks and two overturned vehicles on the freeway and on the side of the freeway. Video also showed a lengthy backup of vehicles along the westbound lanes.

ABC15 has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for more information on the crash, what caused it, and if there are injuries. We did not immediately hear back.

ADOT said there is no estimate for when the freeway would reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 News and ABC15.com for updates.