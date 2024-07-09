Watch Now
Brush fires burning near Kearny, Arizona forces evacuations

Homes threatened in the area
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 09, 2024

KEARNY, AZ — The Shake Fire burning near Kearny, Arizona has forced evacuations as officials say some homes are in danger.

Kearny is located northeast of Tucson and southeast of the Valley.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire has closed State Route 177 southbound in the area after two small brush fires, together being called the Shake Fire, continue to burn.

The two fires are approximately 20 acres in total and are burning in heavy vegetation including brush and grass near North Old Ray Road, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Residents north of Shake Drive have been placed in "Go Evacuate" status. Residents south of Shake Drive are in "Set Status."

The Kearny Elementary School cafeteria has been designated as an evacuation center, according to PCSO.

It's unclear how many homes have been evacuated at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

