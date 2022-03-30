Watch
Betty Taylor, missing Safford girl, found safe in South Carolina

It's been a devastating week for one Valley family, after a search for their 12-year-old girl has led to more questions than answers.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 10:29:58-04

SAFFORD, AZ — A Safford child has been found after going missing more than a week ago.

Betty Taylor was last seen near Swift Trail Junction on March 20.

“Not knowing where she’s at, not having a clue. I mean, she went out on a walk one beautiful sunny Sunday, and she disappeared,” Danny Taylor, the girl's uncle, previously said in tears.

Hundreds of people aided in the search for Betty, with teams searching by air and ground.

Graham County Sheriff's Office confirms she was found in South Carolina, and her family says she is "safe and alive."

No further information has been released.

