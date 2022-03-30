Betty Taylor, missing Safford girl, found safe in South Carolina

SAFFORD, AZ — A Safford child has been found after going missing more than a week ago.

Betty Taylor was last seen near Swift Trail Junction on March 20.

“Not knowing where she’s at, not having a clue. I mean, she went out on a walk one beautiful sunny Sunday, and she disappeared,” Danny Taylor, the girl's uncle, previously said in tears.

Hundreds of people aided in the search for Betty, with teams searching by air and ground.

Graham County Sheriff's Office confirms she was found in South Carolina, and her family says she is "safe and alive."

No further information has been released.