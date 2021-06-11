Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Arizona sheriff's office: Trooper wounded, suspect killed near Willcox

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Police lights
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 17:42:17-04

WILLCOX, Ariz. — Authorities say law enforcement officers fatally shot an armed man in rural southern Arizona after shooting and wounding a state trooper during a traffic stop.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the trooper had used a pursuit maneuver to force the man’s SUV to stop on Interstate 10 near Willcox on Thursday when the man shot and wounded the trooper while the man’s vehicle was still spinning.

The office said the man ran from the freeway to a nearby home where officers shot him when he ignored commands and went to the home's front door.

No identities were released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families