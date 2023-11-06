Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Alleged smugglers drag Border Patrol agent in Cochise County

SUV.jpg
U.S. Border Patrol
SUV.jpg
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 15:47:03-05

Two U.S. citizens, both in their teens, have been arrested following an incident that involved the alleged dragging of a Border Patrol agent and smuggling migrants.

The agent stopped the suspects in an SUV on State Route 80, according to a social media post made Monday morning from the account of John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector. No exact time or date of the incident was given.

The SUV fled the scene and dragged the agent six feet. The agent was unharmed, and the suspects, ages 17 and 19, were taken into custody, in addition to four migrants found in the vehicle, according to the post.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football