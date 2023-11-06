Alleged smugglers drag Border Patrol agent in Cochise County

Two U.S. citizens, both in their teens, have been arrested following an incident that involved the alleged dragging of a Border Patrol agent and smuggling migrants.

The agent stopped the suspects in an SUV on State Route 80, according to a social media post made Monday morning from the account of John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector. No exact time or date of the incident was given.

The SUV fled the scene and dragged the agent six feet. The agent was unharmed, and the suspects, ages 17 and 19, were taken into custody, in addition to four migrants found in the vehicle, according to the post.