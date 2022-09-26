Helicopter crashes near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road

A helicopter with two people onboard crashed east of the Valley Monday morning.

Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.

Multiple emergency crews were seen at the scene of the apparent crash.

According to the FAA, a Robinson R22 helicopter was the aircraft involved. The current conditions of the two people onboard are not known.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash and have not provided further details.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.