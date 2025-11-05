Share Facebook

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Blackberry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A811352 AHS

Henry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829432 AHS

Willy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A633044 AHS

Franklin | 8 years old | 13 lbs | male | A5152665 | Franklin is small, but his personality is mighty. This 8-year-old chihuahua is the perfect lapdog and is the happiest when he is being held. Franklin has been overlooked for some time despite his sweet and mellow personality, and he is ready to be someone's couch potato for the rest of his golden years. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Ellie is an outgoing big girl who came to us from an animal hospital in need of a fresh start. Ellie is in a loving foster home but is ready to find her forever family. She is great with other dogs who enjoy playtime and she is kind to the cats in her foster home. She would be thrilled to meet the whole family. She is an active gal who needs plenty of exercise and enrichment to keep her busy. Ellie loves water and loves to greet any one with kisses! AZSDR

Mustache - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829458 AHS

Brownie is your little shadow—once he trusts you, he’ll follow you everywhere and make sure you know you’re his favorite. Brownie has started medication for epilepsy, which he needs every 8 hours, so he needs a committed adopter who can stick to his routine.✨ About him:✔️ Basically Potty trained✔️ Use doggy door✔️ Working on harness & leash training✔️ Needs an adopter who can provide patience, structure, and loveBrownie needs a home that understands his quirks and will give him the time he needs to blossom. If you’re looking for a loving, funny companion who will steal your heart, Brownie might be the perfect fit! ❤️ AZSDR

Butterfly | 3 years | 82 lbs | female | A5151592 | Butterly is the definition of a gentle giant! This 82-pound lap dog loves being near her people and soaking up affection. She walks easily on leash, rides well in the car, and enjoys outdoor adventures like coffee walks or brunch outings. She takes treats gently, loves cuddles and kisses, and is always eager for attention. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Nokia | 4 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5148994 | Looking for an easygoing lady who can switch from playtime to naptime at a moment's notice? Meet Nokia! Nokia first came to the shelter malnourished and losing hair. Now, her sweet, mellow personality has started to blossom. Nokia is an excellent leash walker and prefers to spend her free time nuzzling her head into people's laps. She loves meeting new people and is easy to handle, making her ideal for just about any family. Nokia is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Stevie may be a little hesitant at first, but once he feels safe with a gentle human, he’ll give you his whole heart. This sweet boy is incredibly affectionate. He’s the perfect cuddle buddy, when he's not busy romping around with his furry friends, that is! Stevie loves to play, especially with other friendly dogs and he would do best with another playful dog in the home, big or small. Whether it’s tossing around tiny cat toys, playing tug-of-war like he’s a big tough guy, or just running around with the pack, he’s always up for some fun. He’s got a playful spirit and could go all day if you let him.A secure yard would be ideal for Stevie, as he enjoys taking his time to sniff around and “take care of business” at his own pace. He’s potty pad trained and doggy door trained. Stevie is not much of a traveler so he's perfectly content always being at home with his family.If you're looking for a sweet, playful, and cuddly companion who gets along great with other dogs, Stevie might just be your perfect match! AZSDR

Loki | 5 years old | 83 lbs | male | A5148319 | Loki has all of the qualities that make huskies great: he's social, smart, and the most playful dog around! He has made friends with children as young as 7 and knows sit, shake, and the 'drop it' commands. Loki is a loyal pup who is eager to please and enjoys car rides, being groomed, and extra long walks. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ness | 6 years old | 72 lbs | male | A5149767 | Ness is an affectionate, outgoing boy who is the perfect companion for any adventure! He's a high-energy pup who enjoys yard time, pools, and conquering agility equipment, making him ideal for outdoorsy adopters. When playtime is over, he has no problem settling down to cuddle and relax. Ness enjoys ropy toys, stuffies, and scratches on his rear end. Ness is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Penny | 1 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5152455 | Meet Penny, a timid but gentle lady in need of a best friend. While she is jumpy and easily spooked by loud noises, she warms up to people quickly with time and reassurance. When she begins to feel safe, her wiggly, bouncy self shines! Penny enjoys slow, gentle petting and may polite paw you for attention. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Maggie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A831937 AHS

Hemi - https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211808387 AZSDR

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Hi there, I'm Atom - a burst of energy wrapped in fur!I'm a young adult pup with a big heart and an even bigger zest for life. I'm ready for my second chance at forever. I just need someone patient and kind to help me settle in and feel safe as I adjust to a new environment. I'm sweet, handsome (if I do say so myself!), and always up for a good play session or a cuddle. I'd love to meet any current doggie residents to make sure we're the perfect match. I may be named Atom, but what I'm really hoping for is a bond that's out of this world. Could that be with you?Here's a few things to know about me:- I've lived in a home before, so I know all about the comforts of family!- I have gorgeous blue eyes that will steal your heart.- My friends say I get the cutest zoomies, (you'll have to witness for yourself).What are you waiting for, come meet me today!**My adoption fee has been sponsored, which means you can take me home for free!**No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

