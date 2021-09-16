2 dead in wrong-way crash near Picacho Peak, I-10 EB shut down

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 are closed due to a wrong-way crash that killed two people near Picacho Peak Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at milepost 222 at 3:53 p.m.

I-10 EB is closed as troopers investigate a wrong-way fatal collision at milepost 222. All traffic must exit at Picacho Peak (exit 219). Please delay travel or seek an alternate route. #AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/gHMft3vAMT — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 15, 2021

There is no estimated time for the area to reopen. All traffic must exit at milepost 219.

I-10 EB is still closed at mp 219 (Picacho Peak Road) due to a serious crash. There is a lengthy backup in the area and this is expected to be an extended closure.



We strongly encourage everyone to postpone travel. If you must get to Tucson, SR 79 is your best route. pic.twitter.com/rlYuaGvhrk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 16, 2021

The cause of the crash is under investigation.