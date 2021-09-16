2 dead in wrong-way crash near Picacho Peak, I-10 EB shut down

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 are closed due to a wrong-way crash that killed two people near Picacho Peak Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at milepost 222 at 3:53 p.m.
I-10 EB is closed as troopers investigate a wrong-way fatal collision at milepost 222. All traffic must exit at Picacho Peak (exit 219). Please delay travel or seek an alternate route. #AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/gHMft3vAMT— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 15, 2021
There is no estimated time for the area to reopen. All traffic must exit at milepost 219.
I-10 EB is still closed at mp 219 (Picacho Peak Road) due to a serious crash. There is a lengthy backup in the area and this is expected to be an extended closure.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 16, 2021
We strongly encourage everyone to postpone travel. If you must get to Tucson, SR 79 is your best route. pic.twitter.com/rlYuaGvhrk
The cause of the crash is under investigation.