2 dead in wrong-way crash near Picacho Peak, I-10 EB shut down

Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 15, 2021
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 are closed due to a wrong-way crash that killed two people near Picacho Peak Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at milepost 222 at 3:53 p.m.

There is no estimated time for the area to reopen. All traffic must exit at milepost 219.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

