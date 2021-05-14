LIST: Trader Joe's, Walmart, Costco drop mask requirements; Fry's, Bashas' to still require them

PHOENIX — Trader Joe's and Costco dropped their mask requirement for customers on Friday, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated could return to most daily activities without wearing one.

"We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," read a note on Trader Joe's COVID-19 website.

"Based on this new guidance regarding vaccine effectiveness, beginning May 14, 2021, we are modifying our policy regarding face coverings in some U.S. Costco locations," Costco's CEO said in a letter posted to its website.

Here are the current mask policies at other major grocery stores in Arizona.

Fry's: Masks are required.

"At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks," read a statement, in part, from Kroger, which owns Fry's Food Stores.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy," the statement said.

Bashas', Food City, and AJ's Fine Foods: Masks are required.

"We will continue to gauge the industry and market response, as we have been, but there are no immediate changes at this time," said Ashley Shick, director of communications & public affairs for Bashas’ Family of Stores, in a statement.

Albertsons and Safeway: Unclear.

A spokesperson told ABC15 on Friday that Albertsons and Safeway expected to release more information soon.

Sprouts: Strongly encouraged; required when mandated by state or local order

"As of May 12, 2021 we strongly encourage all individuals over the age of 2 without disabilities or underlying medical conditions to wear face coverings while inside our stores. This policy is in line with recommendations from health officials and public health agencies regarding the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Where state mandates or local ordinances require face coverings, we will request or require customers to wear a face covering," Sprouts said on its website.

WinCo: Masks are required.

"With the health and safety of our employee owners, customers and communities top of mind, effective Friday, July 24, 2020, WinCo Foods requires all members of the public to wear masks when shopping at our stores," said WinCo's website.

Costco: Not required when fully vaccinated; still required in health settings, however

"In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy. Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield," Costco's President and CEO said in a letter.

Target: Masks are required.

"Target will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review guidance from the CDC and evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests," the company said in a statement on its website.

Walmart: Masks not required when fully vaccinated.

"Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs," Walmart said in a memo, posted online, to its associates..