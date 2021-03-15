How to track your $1,400 stimulus payment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the weekend you may have noticed a little extra cash drop into your bank account. The $1,400 stimulus payments started rolling out, but for those still waiting, when will you get yours?

To help track your stimulus, the IRS released the tracking the stimulus tool. It’s really simple – you go online and will enter some basic information – social security, birthday, etc.

Then you will be given the specific date your direct deposit will be put into your bank account. Those of you who have it set for direct deposit will be getting your payments first. After the deposit, checks and pre-paid debit cards will be sent out. This tool will tell you what kind of payment you can expect.

Now, there have been problems in the past. The system can get overwhelmed, and there was incorrect account information and deposit dates for some folks during the second round of payments when they were $600.

Also, this tool doesn’t show the status of the other previous two payments. If you are eligible and didn’t get it, you can claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2020 tax returns.

