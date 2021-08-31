Watch

Tech jobs report shows Phoenix among the nation's hottest markets

Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:58:17-04

PHOENIX — As the tech sector continues to expand nationwide, Phoenix is one of the hottest places for job growth in the industry.

The Phoenix metro had the eighth-largest quarter-to-quarter jump in job posting volume among all U.S. cities, according to the second-quarter 2021 Dice Tech Job Report, which analyzed tech company job postings in cities around the country.

The Valley saw a 26% increase in job postings over the first quarter, according to the report from Dice, which is a hub to connect workers with employers in tech fields.

In terms of the overall number of job postings, Phoenix ranked No. 15 in the nation, coming in just ahead of the well-known tech hub of San Jose.

