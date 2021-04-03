'Pathway to Law Enforcement' Career Fair event looks to improve low recruit numbers

The Rebound Arizona is dedicated to bringing opportunities to those in search of a new career amid the pandemic.

Windom Security decided to offer the chance for people who are curious or interested in a career in law enforcement to talk with a variety of agencies and organizations about what a path looks like.

"We wanted to participate in what's been going on... and the issues with recruiting for local police departments and we wanted to play our role in that," said Windom Security CEO Dylan Vicha. "We look at it as if, the police work with us, not for us. It's our community. We live here too."

This is a list from Windom Security of the participating organizations that will be at the event on Saturday:

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Phoenix Police Department

Phoenix PD 911

Mesa Police Department

Chandler Police Department

Tempe Police Department

Glendale Police Department

Scottsdale Police Department

Arizona Department of Corrections

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Veteran Resources:

U.S. Vets Career Network

Mission 2 Alpha

Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona@Work

PTSD Foundation of America

Arizona Coalition of Military Families

Arizona State University School of Criminal Justice

Arizona State Department of Veteran Services

New Horizons Computer Learning Center

Interested participants are asked to wear a mask and bring multiple resume copies. They said they have worked with HealthyVerify to ensure a safe event amid the pandemic.

The event is Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 5.11 Tactical at 2036 East Thomas Road, #UNIT 8, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Registration can be done by clicking here, or participants can also show up.