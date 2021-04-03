'Pathway to Law Enforcement' Career Fair event looks to improve low recruit numbers

The Rebound Arizona is dedicated to bringing opportunities to those in search of a new career amid the pandemic.
Windom Security decided to offer the chance for people who are curious or interested in a career in law enforcement to talk with a variety of agencies and organizations about what a path looks like.
"We wanted to participate in what's been going on... and the issues with recruiting for local police departments and we wanted to play our role in that," said Windom Security CEO Dylan Vicha. "We look at it as if, the police work with us, not for us. It's our community. We live here too."
This is a list from Windom Security of the participating organizations that will be at the event on Saturday:
- Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
- Phoenix Police Department
- Phoenix PD 911
- Mesa Police Department
- Chandler Police Department
- Tempe Police Department
- Glendale Police Department
- Scottsdale Police Department
- Arizona Department of Corrections
- Arizona Department of Public Safety
Veteran Resources:
- U.S. Vets Career Network
- Mission 2 Alpha
- Maricopa Community Colleges
- Arizona@Work
- PTSD Foundation of America
- Arizona Coalition of Military Families
- Arizona State University School of Criminal Justice
- Arizona State Department of Veteran Services
- New Horizons Computer Learning Center
Interested participants are asked to wear a mask and bring multiple resume copies. They said they have worked with HealthyVerify to ensure a safe event amid the pandemic.
The event is Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 5.11 Tactical at 2036 East Thomas Road, #UNIT 8, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Registration can be done by clicking here, or participants can also show up.