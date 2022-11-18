NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want YOU! (11/20)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Are you past regular jobs, and ready for a career that changes lives? HonorHealth is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

2. Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants is excited to announce the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. The new location, which is currently under development 2290 S. San Tan Village Gilbert, AZ 85295, is the brand’s third West coast location. The Scottsdale restaurant was its first, successfully opening in December of 2020 and Chandler opening in September of 2021. Much like these two locations, the Gilbert Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 165 employees for jobs ranging from line cooks to tasting room attendants. Full-time and part-time positions are available, with the full-time positions offering benefits including 401K match, 50% off food, 40% off wine, 20% off retail, healthcare benefits and more. The hiring space opened on November 14 and is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The hiring events will take place on November 30 and December 14 at 3707 E Southern Ave. Mesa, Arizona 85206 Suite 2034. Open interviews are scheduled for 8am - 6pm. Applicants should have a passion for customer service, and a love and understanding of fine wine and food. They can call 480-801-9463 for more information. Learn more about the company here.

3. A career at Achieve is more than a 9–5. You’ll get to help their members move from surviving to thriving in their financial journey while doing meaningful, authentic work. From the single parent trying to catch up on bills to the new family buying their first home, you’ll make a true impact on their future. With over 2,700 employees in mostly hybrid or remote roles across Arizona, California, and Texas, they’re strategically growing their teams to better serve members every day. They're hiring for a variety of remote positions in sales, leadership, customer service, and technology to support our mission and help millions of people. Check out their open roles here to find your fit and grow a career you love.

4. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuiltIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), Arizona's Most Admired Companies (2021) and winners of Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, along with the Best Company for Career Growth (2022). They’re currently hiring for many roles including Software Engineers, Product Managers, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

5. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

6. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Customer Service Representatives and Senior Software Engineers. Apply here today!

7. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Click here for more information.

8. Amazon announced that they are hiring more than 4,500 in Arizona. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S. Amazon has more than 40,000 employees and 40 facilities in Arizona. See open positions here.