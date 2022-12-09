NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

2. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently looking for energetic, hospitality-minded professionals with both recent and relevant experience in one of the following categories: Assistant Cook, Assistant Waiter, Bar Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Restaurant Steward - Busser/Server, Photographer (1 year of experience required), Sous Chef, Stateroom Steward - Hotel Room, Housekeeping, Utility - Janitorial in Galley & Hotel. Inaugurated in 2005, Pride of America is the first US-flagged cruise ship in nearly fifty years. She is currently the only American registered major cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market from Honolulu, sailing to Kahului (Maui), Lahaina (Maui), and Nawiliwili (Kauai). Because she is flagged in the United States, Pride of America is required to carry a US crew. There are 935 crew employed on Pride of America. Learn more here.

3. Have you always wanted to work for the medical marijuana industry? Want to join a company with career opportunities? Then look no further! The Nirvana Center of Arizona is hiring! They are looking for a few action orientation, high integrity individuals that have a passion for cannabis! This is a Full-time to join their team as Trimmer at our Cannabis Cultivation which is Located at: 2 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009. They will be hosting 2 Job Fairs this month: December 16th & December 30th from 11am to 4pm. If you are interested in getting scheduled to meet with the Hiring Manager, please click here.

4. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers for both full time and seasonal/hourly positions. Don’t miss out on attending their next hiring open house Monday Dec 12th from 11-5pm at their Phoenix Office location to get started now! Be part of a Top Companies that wants to invest in your success!

5. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Customer Service Representatives, Experience Designers and more. Apply here today!

6. A career at Achieve is more than a 9–5. You’ll get to help their members move from surviving to thriving in their financial journey while doing meaningful, authentic work. From the single parent trying to catch up on bills to the new family buying their first home, you’ll make a true impact on their future. With over 2,700 employees in mostly hybrid or remote roles across Arizona, California, and Texas, they’re strategically growing our teams to better serve our members every day. They're hiring for a variety of remote positions in sales, leadership, customer service, and technology to support our mission and help millions of people. Check out their open roles to find your fit and grow a career you love.

7. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

8. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.