NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/18)

1. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

2. Don't miss the Maricopa County Human Services Surprise Hiring Event, 6/21 from 10am to 1pm. This is your chance to get hired on the spot! It all happens at Surprise Regional Library, 16089 North Bullard Avenue in Surprise, 85374. Get more info here.

3. USAA was founded in 1922 when 25 Army officers decided to insure each other’s vehicles. With roots grounded in the military, they’re built on the core values of their founders. Since then, USAA employees have demonstrated a steadfast focus on our mission and an uncompromising passion for serving our members. USAA offers opportunities in a variety of disciplines at their Phoenix office location and across the US. Current openings include Customer Service opportunities in Property Insurance and Auto Insurance, and Banking, Risk and Audit roles. Their mission of serving the military community is the driving force behind everything that they do. Whether you have a military connection or simply share their passion for helping military families, they’re always looking for talented individuals to join their growing team. As a member of the team, you play a vital role in giving their members financial peace of mind, because of this their Total Rewards serve to build the best career experience. At USAA their employee benefits package includes: on-site clinic and fitness centers for those in office, education assistance, personalized financial advice, and so much more! They’ve worked hard to build a company that supports its people and its mission, and are proud to be recognized as a top employer for many consecutive years. Their mission is servicing military families, and that means hiring them, too. See just how far your talents can take you here.

4. Donor Network of Arizona has a mission to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Starting in 1986, Donor Network of Arizona has worked with health care and community partners to support donor families and facilitate organ, eye and tissue donation for transplants. Employees at Donor Network of Arizona use their unique talents to make the most of every situation, every opportunity, and every donation. Their vision is to challenge themselves and others every day to realize Arizona’s potential to save and improve lives. Donor Network of Arizona has career opportunities for individuals with backgrounds in ICU nursing, social work/counseling, hospital relations, general medical and technical fields, as well as an assortment of positions requiring minimal related experience. If you’re passionate, positive, and eager to be a part of impactful work, apply to join the team at Donor Network of Arizona today!

5. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here.

6. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

7. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

8. Gila River Resorts and Casino is hosting jobs fairs in June to hire 700 positions. The new and existing roles are available at all four locations including Lone Butte, Wild Horse Pass, Vee Quiva and the soon to be open Santan Mountain Casino. Job fairs will run through Friday, June 29 at various locations throughout the Valley including Sacaton, Casa Grande and Coolidge. Positions are available in all departments including security, guest services and gaming operations. Santan Mountain Casino is expected to be open in late June. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for positions online, bring two forms of identification and four references to the job fairs for same day interviews. Learn more here.

