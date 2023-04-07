NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (4/9)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $3,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 Sponsor.

2. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today!

3. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

4. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

5. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

6. Calling all wine aficionados! Those that have a thirst for knowledge about wine are invited to join the team at the LDV Winery Tasting Room in Old Town Scottsdale. The company is now hiring for a Tasting Room Hospitality and Sales Manager as well as a Hospitality and Sales Associate/Wine Concierge. These roles require customer service, management and sales experience — plus a passion for wine and wine education! The ideal candidates are enthusiastic team players, have excellent communication skills, hospitality experience and, of course, an interest in wine. Full- and part-time positions are available. Those interested in the positions are invited to send their resumes and letter of interest to info@LDVWinery.com. For more about LDV Winery, click here.

7. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Finance, Auditors, Analysts and more. Apply here today!

8. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 17 consecutive year winner! We are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within our Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. We have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry level analyst roles to gain operations experience within our Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within our Wealth Management offices where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

