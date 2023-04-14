NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (4/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to Share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $3,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 Sponsor.

2. Join HonorHealth for a Career Expo! Interview with Hiring Leaders and Recruiters and find out how you can take your career beyond expectations. On-the-Spot job offer potential, please bring your resume. Register and attend to be entered into their prize raffles! Full-time, part-time and prn positions in a variety of specialties available at their various medical center and ambulatory locations. Sign-on bonuses from $1,500 to $20,000. It all happens Thursday, April 20, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bob Bove Neuroscience Institute, 7242 E. Osborn Rd. Suite 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Learn more, and register for those prizes, here. HonorHealth is an ABC15 Sponsor.

3. The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) is hosting a Teacher Interview Fair Wednesday, April 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Arroyo School located at 4535 W. Cholla Street, Glendale, AZ 85304. The WESD will be offering teacher contracts for the 2023-2024 school year to new graduates, currently certified teachers and college graduates with a bachelor’s degree in any area who are interested in becoming teachers. The WESD offers many great benefits, such as a new starting teacher salary of $51,610, including performance pay and a mentorship program*, teacher support, leadership opportunities, paid time off, loan forgiveness and employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement. *Denotes completion of the BEGIN program and earning performance pay. Walk-ins are welcome. To learn more and to preschedule an interview, please call 602-347-2622. To view available positions at their 33 schools and apply today, please click here.

4. At American Express, colleagues do challenging, purposeful work across a wide range of impactful roles. They back their colleagues in work and life by prioritizing well-being, fostering an inclusive culture, and supporting and rewarding personal and professional growth every step of the way. Colleagues are the reason Amex has been named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 12 consecutive years and one of the Valley’s Healthiest Employers for the last 11 years. From reimagining how payment products can push the world forward, to providing insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success, to earning our customers’ loyalty for the long haul – their careers stretch across skill sets, disciplines, and industries. Learn more about Amex’s open roles here.

5. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

6. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

7. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

8. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

