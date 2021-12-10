NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (12/12)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Optum Arizona is hosting a HUGE hiring event December 15 from 12:30PM-6PM at their Optum Care Central Phoenix Community Center. Whether you are just starting your career journey or looking to make a career change, join them for an open-house style hiring event. Learn more about their exciting direct patient-facing full-time opportunities in the Phoenix Market, including: Registered Nurses: Clinic Based and Care Management, Medical Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians, Clinical Support/Front Office Assistant and more. Learn more and RSVP here.

2. Thousands of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free here. Some of the featured companies include Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, HMS Host, Ortho Arizona, Arion Care, Centurion, Labor Max, Truly Nolen, Rogers Corporation, Pekcham, Lendio Small Business Funding, State of Arizona, Arizona @ Work and many more.

3. Looking to get your foot in the door with a GREAT company? Macy's is hiring immediately for full-time, part-time, and seasonal warehouse positions! Not only are they offering up to $21.50 per hour, now you can instantly access your wages with their Payactiv option! Stop by at 16575 W. Commerce Drive in Goodyear or apply online here!

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, December 15. This event will feature new opportunities that were not available at the previous job fairs. More than 250 available positions are looking to be filled including drivers, sales associates, customer service reps, receptionists, warehouse handlers, security guards, and more. Positions range from entry level to supervisors and management. Benefits vary by each company, but may include insurance and retirement options, paid time off, commission bonuses, discounts, parking passes, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and referral bonuses. Some are also offering hiring bonuses for starting a position. Companies in attendance will be ABM, Accufleet, ACE Parking, Avis, Covenant Aviation Security (CAS), Enterprise Holdings, FedEx, Flagship, Jetstream, Nu Car Rentals and Swissport. Learn more and RSVP here.

5. Looking for a career with a Fortune 500 company in the technology sector? CDW is hiring immediately for their Sales Representative (Hybrid) role in Arizona. Take advantage of CDW’s exceptional, paid training program where you are on the fast-track to some of the largest, most innovative technology brands in the IT industry. CDW was recently named a 2021 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. CDW strives to cultivate an inclusive, collaborative, coworker-centric culture that encourages all coworkers to be their authentic selves and do their best work. Learn more about CDW and their open roles here.

6. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

7. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

8. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today here!