NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (09/18)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

2. Considering a career in manufacturing – one of Arizona’s Fastest Growing Industries? Over 1,000 jobs will be featured at this LIVE, in-person Manufacturing Careers and Pathways Expo! $10 Gas gift cards and an awesome taco dinner given to every person in attendance. Over $500 in additional giveaways including Apple AirPods Pro for those in attendance! Connect with a wide range of manufacturing businesses hiring now & fast-track your way to an exciting new career in 2022. Over 20 employers featuring more than 1,000 open positions will be onsite hiring for students, entry level staff, professional level staff, Managers/Directors and Executives. It all happens Thursday, Sept 22nd 3:30pm – 6ppm at Gateway Community College - 1245 E Buckeye Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85034. Learn more info here.

3. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

4. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

5. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

6. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

7. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

8. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? Farmers Insurance® is a certified Great Place to Work, recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies To Work For and dedicated to helping provide team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment. Farmers® is now growing their Phoenix team – learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Sales, and more here.