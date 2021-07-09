NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (07/11)

Here are 8 Valley companies ready to hire!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/jobfair.

1. JOB FAIR: Coming up on July 22 is the Choice Career Fairs Mesa Career Fair. Meet with hiring managers from some of the best companies in Phoenix. Bring plenty of resumes, as you’ll be giving them directly to hiring managers at each company. Learn more here.

2. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Customer Service Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

3. Bright Event Rental is hiring for a variety of positions, with pay up to $25 an hour. Positions include crew leads, drivers, installers, night loaders and warehouse staff. Learn more and apply here.

4. ADP is hiring in Tempe! Why ADP? Because ADP is the place. The place where you come to challenge yourself, share generously, take risks, and create change. Where you can grow your career with an established, respected, global leader, and feel really good about it. ADP’s Tempe location has multiple openings on their Client Services and Implementation teams. ADP was named one of the 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc. View open roles at ADP here.

5. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

6. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

7. Plexus is looking for REMOTE Customer Service Reps. Plexus is a Network Marketing company and their mission is to enhance the health and happiness of those who support, promote, and use Plexus products. Customer Service Representatives are responsible for handling inbound inquiries from Ambassadors, customers and potential customers. Learn more and apply here.

8. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $2000 sign on bonus or up to a $3500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!