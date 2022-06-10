NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (06/12)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. TSMC Arizona is hiring Manufacturing Operators for their North Phoenix campus. If you are an attentive, motivated individual that seeks a fast-paced, focused environment, this may be the new career for you. Pay starts at $22 per hour. Don’t miss their hiring event, June 25th from 9am to 2pm at Arizona @ Work North, 9801 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 86020. Find more info here.

2. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

3. Don’t miss the Greater Phoenix Career Fair, June 20th. Join hundreds of job seekers at the Phoenix Career Fair! Meet with companies from a variety of Phoenix industries that are looking to hire for 100+ jobs. Bring your resume, meet the employers, and get ready to land your next job! The event is FREE to attend! The event is held at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel. Hosted by LocalWork.com Find more info here.

4. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuilIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), and winners of Comparably's Best Company Culture/Diversity/Company for Women/Best CEO! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

5. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

6. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

7. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

8. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? Farmers Insurance® is a certified Great Place to Work, recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies To Work For and dedicated to helping provide team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment. Farmers® is now growing their Phoenix team – learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Sales, and more here.