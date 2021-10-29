NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! 10/31

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. HONORHEALTH's huge hiring event: Are you an RN? An experienced or new graduate nurse? How about support staffer like Respiratory, Physical and Occupational Therapists or Lab, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs? Also hiring Pharmacists, Customer Service Navigation Coordinators and Dispatch Communications. Even Food & Dietary, Environmental Services and Logistics Techs! All these jobs are up for grabs at HONORHEALTH's 2-day Hiring event, November 16th in Phoenix and 17th in Scottsdale. Get all the info for the 16th here and 17th here.

2. Salt River Project is looking for bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives to join the community-based, not-for-profit utility. The pay is $20.03 per hour and full benefits are available after a three-month training and transition process. Get all the info here.

3. BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors are hosting their Semi-Annual Diversity Talks virtual event on November 4th at 9am. Learn more about the best companies in Arizona with a panel discussion and presentations lead by executives and recruiters. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions and network with these companies in small breakout rooms. This FREE hiring event will help you jumpstart your career search with 10+ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committed, award-winning companies who are hiring for technology, sales, service, finance, insurance, and more! Find out more and RSVP here today!

4. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area 3 years in a row and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

5. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Inside Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

6. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Arizona office. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

7. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

8. UPS announced that it expects to hire over 2,820 seasonal employees in the Phoenix metro area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. To complete in one of the tightest labor markets in U.S. history, UPS has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less. Additional benefits of a seasonal job with the logistics leader include: The chance for full time employment, tuition reimburesment, and multiple shift opportunities. Interested applicants should apply here.