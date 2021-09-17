NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (09/19)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Know a Veteran looking for work? Don't miss the Recruit Military Phoenix Veterans Job Fair, happening in-person at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305 September 23 from 11AM-3PM. Meet with exhibitors who are conducting on-the-spot interviews and job offers for qualified candidates. Over 50 hiring companies, all in one place. Get more information and register here.

2. JOB FAIR: The Best Hire Phoenix Job Fair is coming up October 13 from 11AM-2PM. Are you looking for a job in the Phoenix area? If you are, then you need to register and attend this event. Best Hire Career Fairs has provided the best hiring events in the country for the last five years. What sets them apart from our competition is that they identify what employers are looking for and match them with the best candidates. If you’re in the market for a new job or advancing your current career, you will want to be at this event. Make sure you arrive early. Register now, and learn more here.

3. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

4. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

5. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

6. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for their 9/27 Customer Service class and their 10/11 Inside Sales class. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

7. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $2000 sign on bonus or up to a $3500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

8. UPS announced that it expects to hire over 2,820 seasonal employees in the Phoenix metro area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. To complete in one of the tightest labor markets in U.S. history, UPS has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less. Additional benefits of a seasonal job with the logistics leader include: The chance for full time employment, tuition reimburesment, and multiple shift opportunities. Interested applicants should apply here.

