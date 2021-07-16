NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (07/18)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Interested in sales, customer service, contact center management, and related roles in a fast-growth and high-promotion industry? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors invite you to the “Professional Sales & Client Services Elevation Event” on July 29 at 9am! Learn current Tips, Trends, and ways to Upskill from their esteemed panel as you network with professional peers, and engage with 20+ award-winning HIRING companies! RSVP here.

2. Everyone knows Moms don't need much to get things done, but this place makes it easy. At GoDaddy, they provide great medical/dental/vision benefits for you and your family, paid time off, comprehensive fertility care, and work-life balance. They also have their GoDaddy Women in Tech employee resource group that's full of amazing women to lean on for support, learning and celebration. They'd love to meet you! So come join them on July 28th and learn more about GoDaddy, why they're a great place to work for Working Moms and hear about all the jobs that are open in Care, Tech and Corp teams. Learn more here.

3. JOB FAIR: Coming up on July 22 is the Choice Career Fairs Mesa Career Fair. Meet with hiring managers from some of the best companies in Phoenix. Bring plenty of resumes, as you’ll be giving them directly to hiring managers at each company. Learn more here.

4. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area 3 years in a row and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

5. Bright Event Rental is hiring for a variety of positions, with pay up to $25 an hour. Positions include crew leads, drivers, installers, night loaders and warehouse staff. Learn more and apply here.

6. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

7. Salt River Project is hiring for its award-winning customer contact center. SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit utility and the nation's third-largest public power and water company. English and bilingual employees are needed NOW. The pay is $19.51 per hour and full benefits are available after a three-month training and transition process. Selected customer service representatives will receive a paid comprehensive six-week training, which counts toward 16 college credits. SRP offers a work-from-home schedule during the pandemic. Learn more and apple online here.

8. Plexus is looking for REMOTE Customer Service Reps. Plexus is a Network Marketing company and their mission is to enhance the health and happiness of those who support, promote, and use Plexus products. Customer Service Representatives are responsible for handling inbound inquiries from Ambassadors, customers and potential customers. Learn more and apply here.

