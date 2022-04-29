NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (05/01)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Don't miss the upcoming Greater Phoenix Job Fair at GCU! Find a great job on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the Grand Canyon University Arena located at 3300 W Camelback Rd Building 38, Phoenix, Arizona, 85017. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and Dress for an Interview! Learn more here.

2. Calling all pizza lovers and job seekers! Join Venezia’s Pizzeria for a hiring event for their new Chandler location opening this summer. They will be having on-site interviews, no application required! Venezia’s is hiring all positions such as cooks, cashiers, and delivery drivers. They also have a management training program available which offers the opportunity to move into a bonused management position. To learn more click here.

3. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

4. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Customer Success Manager (remote eligible), Business Development Manager, Facilities Assistant and Dental Practice Consultant (remote eligible). Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

5. Do you want to create awesome things and make a difference? Rocket Media is a customer-focused digital marketing agency focused on the home service industries. Rocket Media offers unique benefits such as a flexible remote work environment and Summer Fridays where the office closes early every Friday, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Rocket Media is hiring for a variety of positions such as Digital Account Managers, SEO Strategists, Social Media Strategists, and more. Learn more about Rocket Media and their open roles here.

6. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

7. Erickson Framing AZ LLC hiring 100+. This framing company has openings ranging from Wall Panel & Truss builder in Chandler, to Carpenter at various job sites around the valley. For more information or to apply online, head here.

8. Angry Crab Shack, the immersive, hands-on Asian-Cajun restaurant, is seeking applicants to fulfill management and back-of-house staff roles at seven locations across the Valley. Over 50 positions available. Multiple shifts, competitive pay. Apply online here.