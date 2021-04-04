New employment matchmaking technology helping Arizonans during job search

The goal is to find Arizonans their perfect match. But this is not a love connection.

It is a career connection that uses technology to help draft a profile that goes beyond a resume.

UNMET Jobs opened up a free virtual job fair across the state that is operating through April 15.

"Job hunting has never been easy and obviously, COVID-19 has made it even more difficult for people to find employment opportunities," UNMET Jobs Chief Marketing Officer Emily Ahrens explained. "So, the goal of our first-time event is to maximize the hiring experience for both job seekers and employers and recruiters by providing them a personalized, yet totally virtual networking experience. So how it works is job seekers will upload a short 60-second video introduction to our platform called 'Largely,' and then employers can view those and also upload their own profile talking about their company culture and ultimately get matched."

Ahrens said they officially launched on March 15 with over 250 employers from across Arizona.

"It's everything from internship level and entry-level all the way up to executive level... wide range of industries - anything you can think of... retail, insurance, engineering, healthcare, construction," Ahrens listed off. "You name it, we've got it."

If you would like to participate, click here to register.