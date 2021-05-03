Job listings offering work-from-home options more than double in the last year

Many people are trading the corporate world for the comforts of home. Some workers are really on board with making the boardroom anywhere they want and hope to continue working remotely after the pandemic is a thing of the past.

In fact, data from the job-listing site, Indeed, found that remote listings more than doubled in the last year and now it is something job seekers are requiring in their next career move.

Phoenix resident Antonio Casian telling ABC15 Arizona, he has no plans on returning to an office. He started working remotely in March of 2020.

"I've also had a fantasy, if you will, of being able to do my job from anywhere in the world," said Casian.

However, he just did not know how that would be possible.

Workplaces forced to make that a reality for many as coronavirus cases climbed.

Now, he has found success with his work-from-home office. He's actually working in the Valley for a company on the East Coast and he is thrilled to be able to take his computer with him anywhere he wants to work for the day.

He recently went to visit family and was able to not take any time off.

"I don't have to take a vacation day off... So... I'm going to be squatted on the beach... enjoying the view," the digital marketing expert said.

Casian said, not only has remote work provided more flexibility in his life - but it has also opened more doors with his career.

"And I invite those of you in smaller cities and smaller towns that always wished they could be in a bigger city working for that big company - this is your opportunity. This is when you can do it," Casian said.

ABC15 Arizona's Megan Thompson talked with Charles Jackson from his Valley home. Jackson is the President of the Association for Entrepreneurship USA.

"Do you think... given so many people are searching and wanting to find remote work, that companies will be forced to change to keep talent?" Thompson asked.

"That will be an interesting concept," Jackson replied. "And only time will tell. I think that there's going to be a repurposing of those facilities."

He does believe, remote work is not going away anytime soon for companies that are utilizing it.

"People are deciding, 'I don't need to live in the big city. I don't need to take the train into work. I can work from home. I can work at my cabin up in the mountains and get my work done and when I'm finished go fishing for the afternoon,'" Jackson described.

Of course, not every career gets this option and not everyone thrives in a work-from-home environment.

But experts seem to think a choice will be given among companies that can.