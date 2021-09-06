Watch

Federal unemployment benefits end for millions of jobless Americans

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the retail pharmacy chain announced they looking to hire pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians across the United States as they prepare to administer coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Virus Outbreak California Jobs
Posted at 4:09 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 19:27:37-04

Federal programs to help more than 8 million people without jobs expired on Monday.

As a result, tens of thousands of Arizona residents will have to find another way to support their families.

For months, critics blamed the enhanced unemployment benefits for a nationwide worker shortage.

In Arizona, more than 80,000 residents were receiving some kind of federal unemployment as of August 28, according to the state’s Department of Economic Security.

Still, about 21,500 will continue to receive regular unemployment benefits from the state.

The Kettle Black in downtown Phoenix told ABC15 they’re still looking for workers.

“We're always looking for good, back-of-the-house team members, but other than that, the vibe here is really good,” said Harrison St. Pierre, one of the owners.

The restaurant did not believe the benefits were to blame but do hope more people apply.

In addition to bonuses for current employees, the company has increased its starting wage.

Owner Thomas Montgomery told ABC15 some people might be looking into other industries.

"There are a lot of jobs out there and from what I gather a lot of restaurant people have decided that they may want to go into another business,” he said.

The bar and restaurant said they’re expecting to see an increase in business with more events coming to the downtown area and are currently looking for people to work in the kitchen and as servers.

