Big incentives for Arizona tourism jobs

It might sound like rest and relaxation, but for Saige Treiman, it's work. In fact, she's made a career out of the hospitality industry and has never looked back.

"It's super fun," she explains. "It's just the connections. The connections are phenomenal. There are so many people in this world and it gives you the best opportunity to meet even more people."

But this year, all Treiman has met are setbacks.

"I was laid off...laid off from a couple of different jobs."

Treiman is one of many Arizona tourism workers off the job in 2020, but as resorts continue to rebound, they're needing to hire more and more workers.

According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, 2021 job openings are up 11% from 2020, but still not quite where they were in 2019.

"Just like everyone, the pandemic has really kind of changed the direction and created some challenges like we've never had before," says Denise Seomin with the Phoenician Resort.

The Phoenician is gearing up for more group travel this fall and the upcoming holidays, so they've hosted two hiring events in recent months, where, in one place, you can apply, interview, get drug tested and if all goes well, get a job offer.

The Phoenician is even offering a $500 sign-on bonus for people who get hired at the event. It is one of many resorts getting creative to lure more people back.

