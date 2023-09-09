SMART SHOPPER: Best things to sell before the holidays

PHOENIX — It feels like the holidays are right around the corner.

If you're hoping to make some extra cash before then, there are certain items that you can sell right now to get the most bang for your buck!

Julie Ramhold is a consumer analyst for DealNews.com. She says as we say goodbye to summer now is the time to sell all your outdoor gear.

"It's a really good time to clear out things like tents and also camping cookware, and even hiking gear, sleeping bags, all of those kinds of things," said Ramhold.

Also good for re-selling in fall... patio furniture.

"If you want to offload what you have, it is highly recommended to check out places like Facebook Marketplace, even Craigslist. List what you have. Provide enough pictures and you may be surprised at what you can get for these pieces," said Ramhold.

Finally, you might want to look at what you already have in your garage.

"Something that we routinely see is tools and home improvement supplies. So, if you've done any kind of upgrades on your home or you may want to get rid of your tools. If you want to get rid of anything like that. There's usually a huge draw," said Ramhold.

There are some items you should hold onto until closer to the holidays.

"If you have like older toys, especially if you have something that's a collectible, you may be able to get some really good cash for it. If you're trying to get rid of older game consoles, absolutely list those. Parents will be flocking to those," said Ramhold.

Other items will sell better after the new year.

"If you have exercise equipment, you may have better luck selling that in January when everyone's making those resolutions and trying to get on track to a healthier New Year," said Ramhold. "If you've got holiday decorations and that's for Halloween, Thanksgiving, winter holidays, all of that. If you have any kinds of those items laying around. You may be able to sell those in January for a better price just because we tend to see this surge in secondhand sale in January and then again in April."

Her final tip: post your items on a variety of websites and apps to give yourself the best chance of getting a good sale.

"Look at Craigslist, look at Facebook Marketplace, but also look into eBay. EBay is a classic. So, if you can get on there and sell some of your items, why not? The biggest thing to remember there is that you want to factor in shipping costs so that you don't end up losing out on any profit that you would have made because you had to shell out a ton for shipping," said Ramhold.

The best days to post your items are on the weekend when sites like OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace get more traction.