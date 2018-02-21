PD: Man shot, killed by officer after throwing rocks outside Phoenix police station

PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot by an officer outside a police station on 39th Avenue and Cactus Roads Saturday morning, officials said.

The Phoenix Police Department told ABC15 that a 30-year-old man was throwing rocks at a police cruiser as he was walking on a sidewalk. The officer turned his car around to make contact with the man, but by the time the officer made his way back, the man was already at the police station.

Another officer was leaving the station on foot to help the initial officer when the man threw a rock at the front door of the police station.

More officers made contact with the man when the man picked up another rock and threw it an officer, the rock bounced off of a tree and then struck that officer. That's when that particular officer shot once at the man, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer who was struck by the rock and fired the shot was treated on scene, police said.

The suspect’s name was not released, and it is unclear why he was throwing rocks at police.