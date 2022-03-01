Phoenix College professor relies on app to communicate with loved ones in Ukraine

Dmitri Logvinenko has lived in Chandler, Arizona for 30 years. He's a professor at Phoenix College.

He told ABC15 his friends and family are under attack. Dmitri and other Ukrainians around the world are using the app 'Telegram' to communicate.

A phone call more than 6,200 miles away is a lifeline for Dmitri Logvinenko.

The professor calling on his friend, classmate and war journalist, Andriy Tsaplienko, a reporter from 1+1 TSM News. He's currently in Kharkiev, Ukraine.

Tsaplienko said over the phone, "In Kharkiv in the new, so-called New Houses District and in the morning, there was a shelling by rocket launchers. With several people dead and dozens wounded in an attack in Kyiv suburbs."

Logvinenko told ABC15 his friend is trying to get his family to Poland for safety, but putting his career first.

"Whether he should take a gun and fight or he should keep reporting. And we all told him to keep reporting because a lot of people were willing to fight but not too many people can do reporting," said Logvinenko.

Logvienko constantly refreshes the app to be close to his hometown.

"Just callng my friends and listening to what they're saying and it's kind of hard," he said. "It's the only way in Ukraine to send information right now because internet is not really working well."

Despite issues with the internet, Telegram is reliable to share information because it's not under attack by Russia, like Instagram or Twitter.