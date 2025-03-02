Watch Now
2025 Oscars: 97th annual Academy Awards most memorable moments

97th Academy Awards - Show Cynthia Erivo performs "Defying Gravity" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Show Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande perform "Defying Gravity" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Show Ariana Grande performs 'Over the Rainbow" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Emilie Livingston, left, and Jeff Goldblum arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Elle Fanning arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Kayo Shekoni, left, and Johan Grimonprez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Willem Dafoe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Selena Gomez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Demi Moore arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Mary Yeager, left, and John Lithgow arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lee Broda arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Michelle Yeoh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Jazz Charton, left, and Kieran Culkin arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Queen Latifah arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Marissa Bode arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Mikey Madison arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

