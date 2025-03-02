2025 Oscars: 97th annual Academy Awards most memorable moments
Cynthia Erivo performs "Defying Gravity" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande perform "Defying Gravity" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ariana Grande performs 'Over the Rainbow" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Emilie Livingston, left, and Jeff Goldblum arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Elle Fanning arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Kayo Shekoni, left, and Johan Grimonprez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Willem Dafoe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Selena Gomez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Demi Moore arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Mary Yeager, left, and John Lithgow arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Lee Broda arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Michelle Yeoh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jazz Charton, left, and Kieran Culkin arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Queen Latifah arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Marissa Bode arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Mikey Madison arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP