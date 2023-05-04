Woman, 3 children in critical condition after crash near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

PHOENIX — Three children and two adults have been taken to a hospital after a crash in west Phoenix.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Phoenix fire officials say the crash involved a passenger car and a work truck.

During the impact, a woman was thrown from her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition along with three girls who are said to be in critical condition.

A man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in stable condition for observation, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.