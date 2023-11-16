Watch Now
VIDEO: Driver crashes into large sign on Interstate 10

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a large sign that fell off a truck and onto the lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Nov 16, 2023
PHOENIX — A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a large road closure sign that fell onto Interstate 10.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the area of I-10 and 27th Avenue just after midnight Thursday for a crash.

ONSCENE.TV video shows the moment a driver crashed into the trailer. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to DPS.

DPS says the sign fell from a trailer being pulled by a truck owned by a company that places road closure signs. It's unclear if any charges were filed.

