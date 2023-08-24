Westbound lanes of Loop 202 near 24th Street closed due to crash, vehicle fire

Westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain near 24th Street are closed due to a crash Wednesday evening.

Officials say a vehicle caught fire after the crash, sending thick smoke over the area.

The right lanes were open in both directions, but the westbound lanes have since been closed.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area for now.

UPDATE: A vehicle fire in this crash is sending thick smoke over both directions of the L-202 (Red Mountain). Traffic is getting by in the right lane on the EB side; all WB traffic is stopped.



There's also a growing delay in the area. pic.twitter.com/dtmGysnfXA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2023

It is unknown what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.