Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

Westbound lanes of Loop 202 near 24th Street closed due to crash, vehicle fire

Officials say a vehicle caught fire after a crash sending thick smoke over both directions on Loop 202.
loop 202 at 24th st vehicle fire
Posted at 6:35 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 21:48:28-04

Westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain near 24th Street are closed due to a crash Wednesday evening.

Officials say a vehicle caught fire after the crash, sending thick smoke over the area.

The right lanes were open in both directions, but the westbound lanes have since been closed.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area for now.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo