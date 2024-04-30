Valley woman concerned with speeding in Maricopa County neighborhood

A Valley woman said people are speeding near her home on Happy and Ellsworth roads.

“I just got tired of speeding and not seeing a whole lot being done," said Carlyn Sikes, a Maricopa County resident.

Sikes reached out to ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team to discuss her concerns.

The posted speed limit near her neighborhood is 25 miles per hour. However, according to Sikes, people drive much faster.

“And the kind of speeding I see on this road is...50, 60 or 70 miles per hour," she added.

Sikes said more people started speeding after the county added chip seal to the dirt road.

She tells ABC15 she's concerned about some of the animals in the area and families being hit by drivers not paying attention.

The street does have a speed feedback sign from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and signs warning drivers to be careful.

Still, Sikes said she'd like to see some additional enforcement.

"I don’t know if a task force is too strong of a word…not just here but other neighborhoods where speeding is a problem," she said.

ABC15 reached out to MCSO which has jurisdiction in the area.

A spokesperson with the department sent ABC15 the following statement:

"MCSO collects traffic data from identified and reported problem areas throughout Maricopa County to include the area you mentioned. Resources are dispatched when available to enforce and deter speeding in these identified areas. Speeding is always a concern and community members can always contact MCSO to report potential problem areas within our jurisdiction and we will do our best to address these concerns."

Meanwhile, Sikes said she hopes people will slow down before it's too late.

“There could possibly be a fatality…or just property damage but either way…someone is going to get hurt," she added.