Two dead after possible DUI crash in Phoenix near 40th Street and Loop 202

PHOENIX — Two people have died following a crash Monday evening near 40th and Van Buren streets.

Just after 7 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the area for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Phoenix Police Department officials say a white passenger vehicle and a gray SUV collided in the intersection.

Three people inside the white car were taken to a hospital. 19-year-old Jade Pedro and 49-year-old Roberto Pedro, the driver, both died at the hospital. The third person inside the white car was treated and released, according to police. The relationship between the two victims hasn't been released.

A fourth person was taken to a hospital for treatment and was identified as the driver of the SUV.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the SUV ran a red light while heading eastbound on the Loop 202 freeway access road and hit the white car that was heading northbound on 40th Street. Impairment is believed to be a factor involving the driver of the SUV, police announced.

An investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed.