Two dead after nearly two dozen crashes Sunday on I-40 near Williams, AZ

Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 08, 2024
WILLIAMS, AZ — Two people are dead after a pileup on Interstate 40 in Arizona's high country.

On Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to 21 crashes on I-40 westbound near Williams, west of Flagstaff.

DPS says approximately 40-50 vehicles were involved.

Most of the crashes were non-injury, including a trooper whose vehicle was hit.

At one point, a tractor-trailer slowed for traffic and was struck by a BMW SUV. DPS says that vehicle was then rear-ended by a semi-truck.

The force of the impact pushed the BMW underneath the tractor-trailer and killed two people inside.

The identities of the two killed have not been released.

