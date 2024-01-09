Two dead after nearly two dozen crashes Sunday on I-40 near Williams, AZ

WILLIAMS, AZ — Two people are dead after a pileup on Interstate 40 in Arizona's high country.

On Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to 21 crashes on I-40 westbound near Williams, west of Flagstaff.

DPS says approximately 40-50 vehicles were involved.

*CLOSURE*



I-40 westbound is CLOSED in Williams.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 157.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For real-time traffic information, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1. pic.twitter.com/xt61B1aycB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 7, 2024

Most of the crashes were non-injury, including a trooper whose vehicle was hit.

At one point, a tractor-trailer slowed for traffic and was struck by a BMW SUV. DPS says that vehicle was then rear-ended by a semi-truck.

The force of the impact pushed the BMW underneath the tractor-trailer and killed two people inside.

The identities of the two killed have not been released.