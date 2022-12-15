Teen pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A teen is dead after he was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., Phoenix police were called to 57th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

During the initial investigation, detectives believe the teen was in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle being driven by a man going east on Thomas.

It's unclear why the teen was in the roadway at the time.

Impairment is believed to be a factor but further details haven't been released.

