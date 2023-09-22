Shadow Ridge HS parents demanding safety changes after student was hit by car

SURPRISE, AZ — Parents are demanding safety changes after a 15-year-old student was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in front of Shadow Ridge High School last Wednesday.

"When she got hit, she flew up in the air," said Lisa Jones, who witnessed the crash.

Jones told ABC15 she was driving by when she saw what happened. She jumped out of her car and rushed to the young girl's side.

"We didn't know if she could hear us or not. We were just telling her to hang on, you know, I'm praying for... praying over her," said Jones.

The Surprise Police Department told ABC15 they responded to a crash around 3:00 p.m. last Wednesday. Jones later learned it was a 15-year-old girl named Anna, a freshman at Shadow Ridge High School. Anna was crossing Perryville Road when she was hit by a car.

"Anna saw me and she started across, and she knew she could get by me, but we never even saw him come until it was too late," said Jones.

It's been a week and Anna is still in the hospital.

Anna's family told ABC15 they aren't sure why a school zone isn't already along the street but it's something they will be fighting for, along with other parents.

"We definitely need signage to designate that this is a school area," said Holly Sherman.

Sherman's daughter walks to and from school and is a good friend of Anna's.

"She's very upset because this, of course, was a friend of hers but as well, it can happen to anyone," said Sherman.

Sherman hopes changes will be made. She even presented some ideas in front of the school board.

ABC15 also reached out to Dysart Unified School District. The district provided general tips for drivers and students, such as using extreme caution when traveling near the school and obeying traffic laws.

Jones believes the speed limit in the area should also be lowered. She continues to see students dart across the street.

Jones has a 15-year-old daughter herself and feels compelled to do as much for Anna's family as possible. She has already started a meal train and a fundraiser this week.