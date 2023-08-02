Watch Now
WATCH: Reckless driver in custody after doing donuts, causing crash near I-10 tunnel

Driver taken into custod by DPS after being tased
A scary moments for drivers on the I-10 this afternoon as a reckless driver was spotted zipping in and out of traffic near the tunnel. DPS troopers eventually pinned the vehicle and took the driver into custody.
I-10 near tunnel
Posted at 2:43 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 18:13:27-04

PHOENIX — A driver has been arrested after recklessly driving through Phoenix on Interstate 10.

On Wednesday afternoon, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to the area of I-10 eastbound near 16th Street for a driver that was "zipping in and out of traffic."

(ABC15 viewer video in the player above shows scary moments a reckless driver causes crash on I-10)

DPS says at one point the driver went onto the shoulder and eventually struck another vehicle in the tunnel. The driver of that second vehicle was hurt, although DPS hasn't said what the extent of their injuries are.

Troopers stopped the reckless driver with their patrol vehicle and after a struggle, the person was tased and taken into custody.

Video sent to ABC15 from a viewer shows the suspected driver speeding away from troopers and doing donuts in the middle of the freeway.

DPS officials say there was no pursuit in relation to this incident.

No troopers were injured.

No further details have been released.

