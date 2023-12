PHOENIX — An officer was taken to the hospital after a crash near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Just after 3:30 p.m., an on-duty officer in an unmarked police vehicle was making a left turn when they were hit by another vehicle, according to Phoenix PD officials.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Aerial footage shows a pickup truck on its side between two other vehicles.

The intersection of 27th and Glenrosa avenues is closed while the crash is under investigation.