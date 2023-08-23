Phoenix man says roundabout in his neighborhood creates safety risk

PHOENIX — Turn after turn, it seems, Jim Jacobson flinches.

A roundabout at Flemenco and Country Gables drives, near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road, has created a bump in the road for him and his push for safety in his neighborhood.

"I started a process to get this traffic mitigation put in and was assured it would be maintained and taken care of,” added Jacobson.

But, Jacobson says that's not being done.

Our cameras were rolling as Jacobson took us just steps from his home to show the problem up close.

He says Phoenix city buses do not quite make the turn through the roundabout as they should.

"I feel I have been (talked to in circles) and have gotten no response. They say they are doing driver training and investigations,” added Jacobson.

The city installed the roundabout in 2009 after a vehicle went through a four-way stop and killed a man inside his home.

Jacobson was big on the roundabout then. But, now not so much when buses come through.

"As you can see the tire tracks here. When they have that bike rack down, it hangs out front and they're nailing the wall,” added Jacobson.

One of Jacobson's neighbors says some people driving smaller vehicles are also a problem.

"They just race through it. Half the time, they just shoot straight across the pavers in the middle of it,” said Ryan Mahoney.

Jacobson showed a folder full of notes from his communication with city hall. He told us he was not satisfied with the responses.

“My neighbors said maybe you should contact ABC15. They have a deal for unsafe roads,” added Jacobson.

After Jacobson reached out to us, we reached out to the city and learned the city leaders don't see a safety issue at the roundabout. However, city leaders are reviewing data from a camera put at the roundabout last week.

Dominique Castro says a change can't come soon enough.

"My son likes to go out toward the sidewalk.. I tell him not too all the time until I build my fence,” said Castro.