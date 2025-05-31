Phoenix hit-and-run victim left with multiple fractures seeks answers

PHOENIX — Brad Holloway sits in his family’s living room wearing a back brace. Scrapes and scabs are all over his body, and the marked-up helmet he was wearing when he was hit sits nearby.

"All I remember is the bike being pushed up and into me, the rest of the night is just flashes of little moments," Holloway said.

He was hit on May 16 at 35th Avenue near Loop 101, left with multiple fractures in his back.

Even after spending multiple days in the hospital, it's not the injuries that hurt Holloway the most.

"The biggest bother to me is they just took off. You hit someone at full speed that was on a motorcycle and just left them not checking on them, or caring did I kill this person? You just left them," Holloway said.

While Holloway won't be back on a bike anytime soon, he is on the road to recovery. The focus now is the search for who's responsible.

The bumper of the car that hit Holloway now sits in his brother Brandon's driveway.

"I actually went back that night, the scene had been cleared, there were no police. This was all still there when I get back to the scene," Holloway's brother, Brandon said. "There's opportunities for forgiveness and a good path forward but right now there's so many unknowns.”

One potential clue is that "NISSAN" is printed on the inside of the blue bumper. While Brandon believes he found the car's year, make, and model, Phoenix police would not confirm to ABC15 that is the car they are looking for as part of their investigation.

They also did not comment on why the car parts were left behind at the intersection.

Holloway hopes by sharing his story the person responsible is found.

"This is not something you do to somebody. You're not a decent human being. Leaving someone on a side of a road. Be a decent human being and accept responsibility for your actions," he added.

Anyone with information that may lead to the finding the driver is encouraged to contact Phoenix police.

Hit-and-runs still continue to be a major issue in Arizona. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows Arizona has the third highest rate of hit-and-run incidents of all U.S. states.

For victims of hit-and-runs, this can mean no recourse for medical bills or damages to their vehicles.

"Some of them will elect to leave the scene because they are fearful of what the consequences are going to be of that. So the number one thing you can do is for you to carry un, and underinsured motorist coverage for yourself and also for your family," said Marc Lamber, personal injury attorney.

Lamber says hit-and-run cases can be tough to solve, and without that extra insurance it will be even tougher to be reimbursed.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

