One dead after car crashes into back of semi-truck near 83rd Ave and Buckeye Rd

83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road crash 4-28-23
Posted at 9:47 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 00:55:16-04

TOLLESON, AZ — At least one person is dead after a crash in Tolleson near 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Just before 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash involving a semi-truck.

During the initial investigation detectives learned a semi-truck, traveling westbound on Buckeye Road, was stopped at a red light.

At that time, a car was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red light. The driver of that car crashed into the back of the semi-truck which was stopped at the light, according to the Tolleson Police Department.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames, which were eventually put out by the fire department.

The driver of the car died at the scene and it's unclear if there were any passengers. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, police said.

It's unknown at this time what caused the driver of the car to not stop at the light.

An investigation remains ongoing.

