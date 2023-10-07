North Phoenix neighbors calling for safety changes on dangerous stretch of road

PHOENIX — North Phoenix neighbors have alerted ABC15 to what they call a dangerous stretch of road. This comes after multiple crashes over the past few years, some resulting in injuries.

"You can see various pieces of the wood that are still here," said Scott Wessels, a concerned neighbor.

Wessels says he's seen several drivers crash through a barrier at Cave Creek Dam and Desert Peak Parkway in North Phoenix.

"Yea, it comes to an abrupt T and there's no warning about it. So, no signs posted. There's a stop sign but, as you can see, it's kind of masked behind a tree over there," said Wessels.

It's a long, straight stretch of road that's fairly new and drives smoothly. Neighbors believe that's part of the reason why drivers fly through.

"During the day you can see it but at night, it's not good visibility," said Wessels.

According to City of Phoenix data, there have been quite a few crashes at the intersection over the past three years. Some have resulted in injuries, including one that happened just this past Sunday.

Scott hopes the city might be able to add more signage, saying "road ends ahead," along with a reduced speed limit. Another neighbor said the crashes may also stem from another issue.

"I think it's a lot of teenagers, young kids, coming out here and drag racing along the strip because it's pretty secluded out here. As you can see, there's a bunch of donut marks out here," said Santiago Chavez.

He's hoping for a police presence to deter that type of activity from happening.

"Pretty active area... people out here walking their dogs and running along the trails, and it doesn't take much for these kids to lose control and injure somebody," said Chavez.

ABC15 reached out to the City of Phoenix about the signage concerns. They said they have started looking into it and want to hear from the neighbors directly about the improvements they'd like to see.

If you notice a damaged sign or barricade, you can report it by calling the city's 24/7 Street Maintenance Hotline at 602-262-6441.