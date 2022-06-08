New mobile app helps drivers report problems on Maricopa County roads

If you see an issue on Maricopa County roads, you can now report it online or through a mobile app.

The interactive app, called Notify MCDOT, was announced by the county on Wednesday.

Users can upload a photo of a non-emergent problem — like a pothole, overgrown vegetation, or graffiti — and GPS technology will record the location. The issue will then be sent to officials to be looked at further.

The status of road requests can also be tracked through the app, and the requests can be made anonymously.

You can download the app for free on the Apple and Google app stores. If you don't have access to an app store, you can also make a report using the interactive tool online.

If you see a "critical sign" (like a stop sign, yield sign, railroad sign or signal) missing from a Maricopa County street, a flooded roadway, or a traffic signal issue, the county says to call 602-506-6063 immediately. If after hours, call Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1000.