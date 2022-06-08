Watch
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

New mobile app helps drivers report problems on Maricopa County roads

Pothole Purgatory
Matt Rourke/AP
A vehicles drives past a pothole in Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 24, 2014. Since Dec. 1, 2013, PennDOT workers have applied more than 2,000 tons of patching material in the five counties around the city, according to spokesman Gene Blaum. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pothole Purgatory
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:55:22-04

If you see an issue on Maricopa County roads, you can now report it online or through a mobile app.

The interactive app, called Notify MCDOT, was announced by the county on Wednesday.

Users can upload a photo of a non-emergent problem — like a pothole, overgrown vegetation, or graffiti — and GPS technology will record the location. The issue will then be sent to officials to be looked at further.

The status of road requests can also be tracked through the app, and the requests can be made anonymously.

You can download the app for free on the Apple and Google app stores. If you don't have access to an app store, you can also make a report using the interactive tool online.

If you see a "critical sign" (like a stop sign, yield sign, railroad sign or signal) missing from a Maricopa County street, a flooded roadway, or a traffic signal issue, the county says to call 602-506-6063 immediately. If after hours, call Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo